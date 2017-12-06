  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

Pokemon GO's Ho-Oh Raid Battle has been extended by 48 hours

And we MIGHT have glimpsed some Gen 3 Pokemon flitting about

Product: Pokemon GO | Developer: Niantic | Publisher: The Pokemon Company | Genre: Action
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Want to take part in Pokemon GO's Raid against Ho-Oh but don't think you'll have the time? That's okay, Niantic's extending the battle for a further 48 hours as of last night so the world is your oyster, Trainers. 
After catching a grand total of 3,364,580,633 Pokemon during the Global Catch Challenge, Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh came to the game for a limited time on November 27th. As announced on Twitter last night, the Raid Battle event will be extended by an extra couple of days until December 14th, as opposed to December 12th.

It's likely this extension is due to server issues over the weekend where some Trainers were locked out of successfully-completed Raids.

It was also rumoured that Gen 3 might be on the way in time for the holidays after an App Store ad showed three new Pokemon with an old caption. This is pretty loose in terms of evidence thus far, but here's to hoping. 

Whether this proves true or not, the holidays would be the perfect time to release that next huge content update. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 6 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!