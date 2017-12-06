Pokemon GO's Ho-Oh Raid Battle has been extended by 48 hours

After catching a grand total of 3,364,580,633 Pokemon during the Global Catch Challenge, Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh came to the game for a limited time on November 27th. As announced on Twitter last night, the Raid Battle event will be extended by an extra couple of days until December 14th, as opposed to December 12th.
Ho-Oh will be available to battle for an additional 48 hours, until 12/14 at 1 P.M. PST. Get out there, Trainers! pic.twitter.com/FPnxZUOByr— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 5, 2017
It's likely this extension is due to server issues over the weekend where some Trainers were locked out of successfully-completed Raids.
It was also rumoured that Gen 3 might be on the way in time for the holidays after an App Store ad showed three new Pokemon with an old caption. This is pretty loose in terms of evidence thus far, but here's to hoping.
Whether this proves true or not, the holidays would be the perfect time to release that next huge content update.