ANDROID NEWS

 ANDROID NEWS

Lugia and Articuno are the first Legendaries available in Pokemon GO

This battle's going to be Legen - wait for it -

Product: Pokemon GO | Developer: Niantic | Publisher: The Pokemon Company
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
After Pokemon GO Fest Chicago came and went this weekend, everyone's hard work paid off as the first couple of Legendary Pokemon are now available to discover, battle, and catch. 

Pokemon GO Fest Chicago started off strongly, though technical difficulties put a bit of a downer on the fun. For those registered attendees of PGFC, however, you'll soon be able to claim a full refund, $100 in PokeCoins, special Eggs, and more. You can check it all out on this blog post

As for the Legendaries, both Articuno and Lugia will be available from now to take on in Raid Battles (seen on the trailer above). Plus, Zapdos and Moltres will soon be on their way too.

If you haven't got it already, grab Pokemon GO free to play on the App Store or Google Play now. 
 
Emily Sowden 24 July 2017
Running!