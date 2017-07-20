Legendary Pokemon are on their way to Pokemon GO

I've said it many times before but Niantic's currently celebrating Pokemon GO's one year anniversary, and it looks like Legendary Pokemon are finally on the way.
Starting this weekend during Pokemon GO Fest Chicago (July 22nd), trainers from all over the world will have to band together to help reveal one of the mythic beasts.
As I'd mentioned in a previous post, during PGF Chicago trainers will be able to work together to unlock in-game bonuses for the community. However, if you manage to catch enough Pokemon during the challenge windows the first Legendary Pokemon will be revealed in Grant Park. If the folks in Grant Park successfully defeat the creature, that one will start appearing in Raid Battles around the world. No pressure, though...
Check out the game's newest trailer as it shows off how you might be able to bring down the Legendary Raid bosses, and check out the official blog post here for more information.