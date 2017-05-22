Could Niantic have just told us that Legendary Pokemon are heading to Pokemon GO?

Well, this is interesting. In a speech at last week's Webby awards, where Pokemon GO won a number of different awards - including Best Mobile Game – Niantic may well have teased us with something massive.
You see, the Webbys only allow winners five word speeches. And Archit Bhargava, global marketing product lead for Niantic, had the following to say...
"This summer will be legendary."
Now, if you were a news-based website, you might take that as the biggest indication yet that everyone's favourite big hitters, the Legendary Pokemon, are going to be coming to Pokemon GO sometime later in the year.
Of course, this doesn't count as anything like confirmation, but it's tantalising all the same. We'll update you as soon as we know more.
