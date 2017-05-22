  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

Could Niantic have just told us that Legendary Pokemon are heading to Pokemon GO?

Could have

Product: Pokemon GO | Developer: Niantic | Publisher: The Pokemon Company | Genre: Action
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Pokemon GO Android, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
Well, this is interesting. In a speech at last week's Webby awards, where Pokemon GO won a number of different awards - including Best Mobile Game – Niantic may well have teased us with something massive.

You see, the Webbys only allow winners five word speeches. And Archit Bhargava, global marketing product lead for Niantic, had the following to say...

"This summer will be legendary."

Now, if you were a news-based website, you might take that as the biggest indication yet that everyone's favourite big hitters, the Legendary Pokemon, are going to be coming to Pokemon GO sometime later in the year.

Of course, this doesn't count as anything like confirmation, but it's tantalising all the same. We'll update you as soon as we know more.

Nintendo Life
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 22 May 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!