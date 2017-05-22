  • arrow
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

Got a spare quarter of a million? Why not spend it on an exclusive Pokemon watch

I would

Product: Pokemon GO | Developer: Niantic | Publisher: The Pokemon Company | Genre: Action
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
How much of a Pokemon fan are you? A big fan? A super fan? A something-bigger-than-super fan? Well why don't you prove it by splashing a quarter of a million dollars on a one of a kind Poke-watch.

I'm not even making this up. Luxury watch maker RJ-Romain Jerome has created a special one-off Pokemon themed watch that can be yours for the low, low price of just $258,000. That's so cheap. I'll have eight. Except I won't, because there's only one. In the whole world.



And check out the images of the watch. How good does it look? It definitely doesn't look like something you might find in the bottom of a cardboard box of tat at a car boot sale. Oh me oh my no, not at all.

If $258,000 is a bit too steep for you, there's a slightly less exclusive model available too. It's got Pikachu on it, a yellow strap, and it'll only set you back $20,000. But it's far less exclusive - 20 people are going to be able to buy that one.


If you really have to catch them all, well you're going to have to start saving. Or don't, because quite frankly both of the watches are ugly as all hell.

Express
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 22 May 2017
