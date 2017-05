Pokemon GO is getting another huge event this week dubbed Adventure Week

Pokemon GO i still going strong it seems. Ahead of the game's first anniversary, Niantic is preparing an update for tomorrow that introduces a new event dubbed Adventure Week.From May 18 to May 25, players will be able to enjoy a 50% discount for Poké Balls, a four times increase in candy while walking plus a new explorer hat.During the event, Poké Stops will be more generous and more rock type Pokémon will appear including Aerodactyl.