  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

We want YOU to nominate the Game of the Year for the Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award

GOTY simulator

Product: Pocket Gamer | Manufacturer: Steel Media Ltd
 
Pocket Gamer Android, thumbnail 1
It’s been another exciting year for great games on mobile - and now we’re looking to find out which game is the best.

And to do that, we’re asking the people that matter most: the players (which means you, reading this, right now).

As part of the industry Mobile Games Awards taking place on January 23rd and run by Steel Media, the company behind this very site, we’ve opened up nominations for the Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award.

All you need to do is write the name of the game on this form (also embedded below) - using the official App Store or Google Play game name - to nominate your favourite game that received a full release after November 1st 2016.

If you're not sure when the game was released, nominate it anyway and we'll take a look for you!

Once you've entered the game name, please let us know why you think this game deserves to be nominated for the People's Choice Award.

Nominations close on Friday, December 8th.

Eligible games that receive the most nominations will then make it to our shortlist, where we'll open up voting for the winner on PocketGamer.co.uk.

*By submitting information in this form you consent to us using and sharing it as part of our Mobile Games Awards coverage.
 
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  1 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!