We want YOU to write freelance guides for Pocket Gamer!

Hey, you there. Yes, you with the face. Are you good at video games? Do you know how to whip up a mean spreadsheet? Do you speak the language of HTML as fluently as you do your mother tongue?If you answered yes to all of the above questions, we may have a job for you.You see, we're looking for freelance guide writers - though to describe them as writers is a bit misleading. What we're really looking for is someone who can create wiki-style spreadsheets of data, and make them look nice on our site in a speedy manner.We will be honest - there won't be an awful lot of writing involved, as it's mostly data entry and getting the HTML code just right. You may also need to pop into PhotoShop to spruce up a few images as well.For an example of what we're looking for, take a look at this . As you can see, it's just a big table of the cards available in Clash Royale . That's exactly what we're looking for.But don't be put off. You're still making content for Pocket Gamer, it's still about games, and you're getting paid for it. Score!Here's a brief rundown of the key skills we're hoping you have:If you'd like to apply, please reach out to me at glen (dot) fox (at) steelmedia (dot) co (dot) uk. Don't worry about a CV or cover letter, but examples of any relevant work would be very handy.We can offer basic training, so if you're really up for giving it a go but don't have all of the necessary skills, please do still reach out. We'll see what we can do! Glen Fox 17 May 2017