We want YOU to write freelance guides for Pocket Gamer!

If you answered yes to all of the above questions, we may have a job for you.
You see, we're looking for freelance guide writers - though to describe them as writers is a bit misleading. What we're really looking for is someone who can create wiki-style spreadsheets of data, and make them look nice on our site in a speedy manner.
We will be honest - there won't be an awful lot of writing involved, as it's mostly data entry and getting the HTML code just right. You may also need to pop into PhotoShop to spruce up a few images as well.
For an example of what we're looking for, take a look at this. As you can see, it's just a big table of the cards available in Clash Royale. That's exactly what we're looking for.
It could be YOU
But don't be put off. You're still making content for Pocket Gamer, it's still about games, and you're getting paid for it. Score!
Here's a brief rundown of the key skills we're hoping you have:
- Create a mean spreadsheet
- Know your HTML
- PhotoShop wizard
- Meet deadlines
- Can-do attitude
We can offer basic training, so if you're really up for giving it a go but don't have all of the necessary skills, please do still reach out. We'll see what we can do!