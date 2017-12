Pocket Gamer Podcast: Episode 422 - Reigns: Her Majesty, Amazing Katamari Damacy

This week the team rolls into a new kingdom, swelling and absorbing mobile news facts along the way to offer to their new queen.By which I mean they will be discussing Tinder-style monarch sim Reigns: Her Majesty, and the newly-launched auto-roller Amazing Katamari Damacy.They also cover the Switch version of The Sexy Brutale, the latest Breath of the Wild DLC, and Portal's unlikely pairing with Bridge Constructor.Plus, James gets to chat to the folks behind GRID: Autosport's new mobile port.(right click to save-as, left click to play)