Pocket Gamer Podcast: Episode 421 - GRID Autosport, Neverending Nightmares

Tyre squeals and trauma this week as the team examines the mobile version of console racer GRID Autosport, then tackle the bloodstained corridors of stylish horror game Neverending Nightmares.Plus, with PUBG clones popping up everywhere, they address the news that there will be not one but two official PUBG games coming to mobile soon.They also cover the release of Hoppenhelm and Game Dev Tycoon, as well as chatting with the creator of RPGolf.(right click to save-as, left click to play)