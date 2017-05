Pocket Gamer Podcast: Episode 395: Guns of Boom, Zelda on mobile







We've flipped the script this week, ditching some old regular podcast ingredients and adding some new flavours.First off, Glen and James chat about the news that Zelda may be coming to mobile this year, and speculate what such a game might look like (please not a match-3 puzzler please not a match-3 puzzler).Then we talk to the creator of Guns of Boom about how to make a multiplayer FPS shooter work on mobile.Finally, we take a look at the week's mobile releases, which include the decidedly mellow Old Man's Journey and the extremely odd Chroma Squad.