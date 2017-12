Photographs is the next story-driven puzzler from the creators of 10000000

Photographs is the EightyEight Games's follow-up to 10000000 and You Must Build A Boat , promising a collecting of unique stories each told through different kinds of puzzles and gameplay.With pixel art from Thimbleweed Park 's Octavi Navarro, Photographs is described less as a puzzle game, but a narrative driven adventure told through its puzzles. The game will be divided into five distinct tales, taking you on a journey between times, locations, and characters presented through increasingly challenging puzzles.In the trailer, we see several puzzle types: controlling multiple characters simultaneously to reach exit tiles, bouncing a ball across a stage, puzzles involving planting crops, among others.There's no release date yet, but we'll share more on Photographs as further details on its stories and puzzles are revealed.