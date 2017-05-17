Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies is finally coming to Android, Pre-register now

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies also known as Ace Attorney 5 is finally getting released on Android, nearly three years after iOS.
AA5 is, for me, one of the best in the series. It introduces meaningful characters, as some great mysteries and it culminates in a fantastic last case that leaves quite the lasting impression. It's also quite mature and was actually rated M when it released on 3DS.
It should be released this month on Android and you can pre-register here to know exactly when.
