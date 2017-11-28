  • arrow
Build a powerful team of battle-ready Phantoms in Phantom Chaser

Product: Phantom Chaser | Developer: Floppygames Inc | Publisher: Floppygames Inc | Genre: RPG
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
With team-building features that are nothing short of impressive, and a colorful, stylized fantasy world full of quests and treasure, Phantom Chaser seeks to break the mold when it comes to mobile RPGs. This award-winning adventure is now coming to western audiences, so now you, dear reader, can set about collecting over 130 Phantoms based on eastern and western mythologies and join in on the action.

With your team of Phantoms, start your adventure by completing quests in Story mode, or head straight to the Battlefield, where you’ll find daily challenges like “River of Fire”, “Temporal Rift”, and “Scalar Tower”. Defeating these dungeons nets you some nice treasure and crafting items. Or, if you have competitive leanings, head to the Arena to fight it out with other real-life players.




At it’s core, Phantom Chaser relies heavily on team building. You’ll collect a host of interesting characters, like Dracula, Succubus, and Nine-Tails to name but a few, before building the team that suits your own unique strategy. You can find Phantoms simply by playing through the game, drawing Summon Tickets, or by crafting them.

Each has their own individual skills and roles, including melee, mid-range, and long-range. However, when these Phantoms put their powers together, you can make some pretty crazy things happen on the battlefield. Level up and upgrade your Phantoms to eventually evolve them, granting them impressive stat boosts and higher-tier skills.

You can put those abilities to the test in active combat, which lets you control your Phantoms freely. Maneuver your way across the battlefield, dodging attacks and focusing your energy on defeating your enemies.

If a fantasy RPG with collectible elements is something you’ve been hunting for, Phantom Chaser is sure to please. You can start your adventure right now on iOS and Android.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
28 November 2017
