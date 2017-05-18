Paradox is opening a new, mobile focused studio to create hardcore experiences

We don't have a lot of info on Paradox's new studio yet apart from this article from Gameindustry.biz, but it seems that Paradox, makers of highly renowned strategy games such as Stellaris, Cities Skyline and more, are bent on developing new mobile titles that will appeal to the hardcore gamer crowd.
The goal is to bring a lot of games with strategic depth and while we don't know yet if that means bringing some of their PC titles to mobile, it could be safe to say since they are also publishing Prison Architect Mobile developed by Tag Games.
Hopefully some great premium games will emerge from that.
Source