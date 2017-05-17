  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID FEATURE

Pocket Gamer's board game retrospective - Pandemic: The Board Game

Feeling a bit sick?
Product: Pandemic: The Board Game | Publisher: F2Z Digital Media | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Board Game | Genre: Card/ board game, Strategy
 
Pandemic: The Board Game is a really impressive adaptation of a really popular board game. And, perhaps most interestingly, it plays brilliantly whether you're on your own or you're having a crack with some other people.

Essentially it's a game about saving the world. Horrible diseases are springing up around the globe, and you need to use your team of specialists to try and stop them before they wipe out the entire population.

You don't do this through medical tests and research though, you do it by rolling dice and turning over cards.

You can play the game all on your lonesome, or you can join up with other people to play cooperatively. That's right, you're all on the same team trying to save the same world.

Subscribe to AppSpy on


You're saving the world by travelling from city to city to combat outbreaks of viruses. But these viruses are travelling around as well, and while there are seven different specialties in the game, you can only take four of them with you in a play through.

That makes the game about balance. You'll need medics, dispatchers, and other influential team members. But who are you going to leave behind?

And what's going to be the consequence when the diseases hit the fan and start spreading like wild fire?

If you've not got many board gaming friends, or you just want something to play on your own with a dice and cards heart, then Pandemic is definitely going to be right up your street.

It's slick, it's smart, and if you fail you've condemned the whole planet to a really nasty coughing fit.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 17 May 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS