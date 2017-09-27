  • arrow
Out There Chronicles, episode 2, calls for iOS and Android beta testers

Sign up and you might get in

It feels like episode two of Out There Chronicles has been in the works for a long time, and it's incredibly exciting to see that it's ready for beta testing. 
Out There Chronicles is an episodic space adventure set several million years before Out There and many, many lightyears from Earth. In it, you'll have to use your head and your instincts to survive hostile situations and encounters, all the while opening up and exploring the first game's existing lore. 

Apparently the second episode of the series will be more ambitious, spanning weeks instead of days as it follows on from episode one's ending. We don't know much about this second installment, but it will apparently be a separate app, similar to the Sorcery! games. 

If you fancy taking a whack at it, sign up to the beta right here.
 
Emily Sowden 27 September 2017
