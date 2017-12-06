  • arrow
 ANDROID FEATURE

100 years of Finland independence - A tribute to the spiritual home of mobile gaming

Hyvää itsenäisyyspäivää, Suomi!
Product: Nokia news | Publisher: Nokia | Format: Android, iPhone, Mobile, N-Gage, iPad
 
Today's the day that Finland celebrates 100 years of independence. Hyvää itsenäisyyspäivää, Suomi!

Given the disproportionate impact that this compact Northern European country of 5.5 million people has had on the mobile games industry, we've planned a bunch of features to mark the occasion.

Just think about it: Finland gave us Nokia, the original mobile phone trailblazer and creator of the first mobile game hit in Snake.

It also gave us Rovio, the maker of Angry Birds. What would mobile gaming look like without Angry Birds?! 

More recently, Supercell has been inspiring countless imitators with its polished, highly social strategy games. How many games over the past few years have been some kind of variation on Clash of Clans or Clash Royale? Too many to mention.

Finland's impact on this industry goes way beyond those three behemoths, of course.

To illustrate exactly how, here are 100 wonderful things the Finnish have given to the mobile industry - one for every year of its existence as an independent nation.





Top 25 mobile games from Finland
Top 25 Finnish developers
Top 10 Best Finnish Hardware
The 25 best Finnish characters
Top 20 Finnish N-Gage games
 
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  6 December 2017
