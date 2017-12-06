ANDROID FEATURE Top 10 Best Finnish Hardware The best inventions Finland has ever known Product: Nokia N-Gage (1st Generation) | Publisher: Nokia | Format: Android, Bada, Blackberry, DS, DSi, Facebook and social, GameBoy, iPhone, iPod, MeeGo, Mobile, N-Gage, N-Gage (original), Other, Ovi, Palm, PG.Biz, PSP, Smartphone, Vodafone 360, Windows Mobile, Zune HD, iPad, 3DS, PS Vita, IGDWC 2010, Windows Phone, Kindle, OnLive, Xperia Play, Windows 8, Ouya, Virtual Reality, Other wearables, Steam, Apple TV, Gear VR, Oculus, PlayStation VR, Vive, Other VR, AR, Switch, Board Game, Google Daydream Android, Bada, Blackberry, DS, DSi, Facebook and social, GameBoy, iPhone, iPod, MeeGo, Mobile, N-Gage, N-Gage (original), Other, Ovi, Palm, PG.Biz, PSP, Smartphone, Vodafone 360, Windows Mobile, Zune HD, iPad, 3DS, PS Vita, IGDWC 2010, Windows Phone, Kindle, OnLive, Xperia Play, Windows 8, Ouya, Virtual Reality, Other wearables, Steam, Apple TV, Gear VR, Oculus, PlayStation VR, Vive, Other VR, AR, Switch, Board Game, Google Daydream Tweet Dave Aubrey by Finland has a strong history of creating hardware and technology that changes the world, as you’ll soon discover as you go through this list.



So many incredible pieces of tech, things that you can’t imagine the world without today. Let’s take a look at just ten…



Nokia 1100



When it comes to legendary pieces of tech, few things have the recognition that Nokia phones do, and the 1100 might be king among them all. The, at-the-time, tiny wonder was a revelation, and to top it off, Finland invented SMS messages too. Where would we be without them?







The Heart Rate Monitor



Originally invented as a training aid for the Finnish National Cross Country Ski Team, the Heart Rate Monitor is now an essential piece of kit for many people’s daily lives, either for fitness tracking, or health reasons.







Savonius Wind Turbine



Wind Turbines are everywhere, and the Savonius Wind Turbine, while not the most efficient, is one of the easiest to run. You probably see them regularly, on the tops of vans to keep them cool.







N-Gage



Mobile gaming is all the rage today - as indicated by the site you’re reading this on - but the N-Gage tried to take things a step further. Essentially a phone which could play Game Boy Advance-style era games, it was a great idea, very poorly executed.







Microsoft Lumia



Microsoft’s smartphone range might not have taken the world by storm, but the Lumia will hold a special place in the hearts of those that owned one. Shame it had no apps, though…







Mobira Senator



Imagine a world where mobile phones didn’t exist. Madness! Luckily, the Mobira company wanted to change that, and their first step was introducing car phones, like this 10kg behemoth that sat in your vehicle. Not exactly a “mobile” phone, mind…







Mobira Cityman 900



Ah, now this is a bit more portable. The Senator was nice, but the Cityman 900 can actually be taken around with you. Weighing less than a kilo, it was the most portable phone available at the time, if you can believe it!







KONE Elevators



Stairs are the bane of the human existence, which is why we’re so thankful to KONE. The company has the technology for elevators that can travel to heights of a kilometre, and the MonoSpace and MiniSpace elevators take us up narrow passages in smaller buildings.







Improvised explosives



As it turns out, the Finnish are incredible good at making explosives out of nothing. Molotov Cocktails were originally a Finnish invention, turning whatever they had handy into deadly weapons, and the Satchel Charge was essentially whatever they had handy (a satchel?) loaded with explosives and left in a good position, like a railway or a bunker.







Linux



Okay so it’s not technically “hardware” but Linux has changed many facets of the world around us. The world’s favourite open source OS has powered thousands of devices, and only continues to rise in popularity - and yes, it was coded by Finnish developers. Thank them the next time you flick on your Steam Machine or your PS3!





