  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Printable version | Send to a friend

New iOS, Android, and Switch games out this week - Neverending Nightmares, Pocket Legends Adventures, GNOG, and more

More to come, as always

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Neverending Nightmares | Genre: Adventure
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad, PS Vita
 
Thursday's rolled around in the blink of an eye which means it's time to check out what awesome titles the world of mobile and handheld has in store for us this week. 

From spooky, scary games to neat business simulators, there's a tidy list of titles to choose from so take a look. 
iOS/Android

Carcassonne
  • Publisher: Asmodee Digital
  • Platform: Android
  • Price: £1.79
Now in 3D, this tile placement board game sticks you in southern France. It may sounds simple to place a piece of land, a road, or a city, but it's putting them together AND adding your Meeples that's the real challenge. 



Ferdinand: Unstoppabull
  • Publisher: Koukoi Games
  • Platform: iOS/Android
  • Price: F2P
Play as Ferdinand and match a whole bunch of notes in this colourful, match-three puzzler. Use special musical notes to create a chain reaction, manage your upgrades, and get help from your hedgehog friends to solve trickier puzzles through auto-matching. Ole!



Game Dev Tycoon
  • Publisher: Greenheart Games
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: £4.99/$4.99
Game Dev Tycoon is a simulation game where you've got to start up your own video game company in the 80s and work through the gaming industry's recent history to make it big.



GNOG
  • Publisher: KO_OP
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: £4.99/$4.99
Fiddle around with the inside of a robot's head in the 3D puzzler GNOG. Grab, prod, twist, and muck about with whatever you can see, and hopefully uncover the hidden world inside them.



GRID Autosport
  • Publisher: Feral Interactive
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: £9.99/$9.99
Race your heart out in this AAA, console-quality game specifically designed to deliver an awesome mix of simulation and arcade handling. Choose your racing style, from super easy to ultra-realistic, and don't get judged for it. Make sure you read the specifications BEFORE you buy.



Hoppenhelm
  • Publisher: Tobias Ornberg
  • Platform: iOS/Android
  • Price: F2P
Hippety-hop your way over various dangers like spikes, pitfalls, and crumbling rocks in this stylish arcade platformer. Burst through rooms and unearth all of the shiny gold coins as you work through the dungeons of your own castle. Tuh, what are you like? 



Metro - The Board Game
  • Publisher: Queen Games
  • Platform: iOS/Android
  • Price: £4.99/$4.99 or cheaper
It's 1898 and preparations for the World's Fair '1900' are in full swing around Paris. Tunnels are being constructed all about the city, which means it's time for you to get your metro head on and beat seven other AI opponents (or your own friends) in a battle to build the longest metro line. 



Neverending Nightmares
  • Publisher: Infinitap Games
  • Platform: iOS/Android
  • Price: £3.99/$3.99 or cheaper
In a game that's as brilliant as it is terrifying, Neverending Nightmares takes you on a journey along the developer's own struggle with mental illness. Follow Thomas as he awake from dream after dream, and attempt to escape the hellish circle of nightmares he's caught in.



Ninja Scroller: The Awakening
  • Publisher: Eageron GmbH
  • Platform: iOS/Android
  • Price: F2P
Fight the last sprawling armies of the House of Toyotomi in this pixellated 2D side-scroller. Work through 40 intense missions, strategically use your long-ranged weapons and power ups, complete the secret quests, and take on the Endless Mode if you dare. 



Pocket Legends Adventures
  • Publisher: Spacetime Studios
  • Platform: iOS/Android
  • Price: F2P
In a blend of arcade action and RPG, you'll be able to return to the ancient world of Alterra and continue your journey. Customise your character more than ever before, cast any spell and take up any weapon, and take on tons of tricky dungeons to really show off your skills.



Pooka: Magic and Mischief
  • Publisher: Kiss ltd
  • Platform: iOS/Android
  • Price: F2P
Shape-shift into other animals to stealth through different situations in this open-world adventure, where you can design and create your own furry Pooka to lead into battle.



Rootworld
  • Publisher: Kiuas Games
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: £2.99/$2.99
Enjoy smooth, physics-based gameplay as you dive into the cavernous depths of RootWorld to save your friends from a dark, malevolent power. Break your friends free of the evil roots holding them by using momentum, and collect power-ups and new abilities on the way.


Nintendo Switch

Resident Evil Revelations
  • Publisher: Capcom
  • Platform: Switch
  • Price: £15.99/$19.99
Taking place between Resi 4 and Resi 5, Revolutions reveals the truth about the T-Abyss virus. Featuring Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, you're thrown into the action aboard a seemingly abandoned cruise ship before heading to the devastated city of Terragrigia.



Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • Publisher: Capcom
  • Platform: Switch
  • Price: £19.99/$19.99
Following the story of Claire Redfield and Moira Burton, the two wake in a dark, abandoned detention facility after being kidnapped by unknown armed forces. Will they be able to make it off the deadly island and figure out what events led them there?



Syberia 2
  • Publisher: Microids
  • Platform: Switch
  • Price: £26.99/$29.99
Having finally found Hans Voralberg, both he and protagonist Kate Walker set out on a journey to find a forgotten world, home to the legendary mammoths of Syberia.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 30 November 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!