Endure bandits, monsters, and hypothermia in survival roguelike NEO Scavenger, out now on iOS and Android

It's been two long years since the first hints ofcoming to PC to mobile, and now the deep and difficult survival roguelike is available on iOS and Android.Waking from your cryopod without memories, you stumble out into a land of ruined building, abandoned facilities, and dense forests. A cyberpunk city awaits somewhere on a randomly generated hex-based map, but you'll need to brave the elements, illness, wounds, hunger, and all manner of roaming threats to reach it and learn who you are.In RPG fashion, you choose traits both positive and negative to build your character, deciding if you're an athletic hacker with insomnia, a master tracker who can hide in the undergrowth, and anything in between. Crafting and scavenging are key to avoiding permadeath as well.Outside of the deep survival elements (don't sleep in the freezing rain without shelter), you'll also engage in brutal combat with bandits and beasts. The move-by-move system lets you perform a range of dynamic tactics based on your stats and items, from bluffing enemies to surrender with your empty gun to simply trying to retreat and hide.can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android, the full game unlocked through a £9.99$9.99 in-app purchase.