 ANDROID NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Endure bandits, monsters, and hypothermia in survival roguelike NEO Scavenger, out now on iOS and Android

Beware the dogmen

Product: NEO Scavenger | Developer: Blue Bottle Games | Genre: RPG
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
It's been two long years since the first hints of NEO Scavenger coming to PC to mobile, and now the deep and difficult survival roguelike is available on iOS and Android.

Waking from your cryopod without memories, you stumble out into a land of ruined building, abandoned facilities, and dense forests. A cyberpunk city awaits somewhere on a randomly generated hex-based map, but you'll need to brave the elements, illness, wounds, hunger, and all manner of roaming threats to reach it and learn who you are.



In RPG fashion, you choose traits both positive and negative to build your character, deciding if you're an athletic hacker with insomnia, a master tracker who can hide in the undergrowth, and anything in between. Crafting and scavenging are key to avoiding permadeath as well.

Outside of the deep survival elements (don't sleep in the freezing rain without shelter), you'll also engage in brutal combat with bandits and beasts. The move-by-move system lets you perform a range of dynamic tactics based on your stats and items, from bluffing enemies to surrender with your empty gun to simply trying to retreat and hide.

NEO Scavenger can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android, the full game unlocked through a £9.99$9.99 in-app purchase.
 
Christian Valentin 27 July 2017
