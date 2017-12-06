ANDROID FEATURE Pocket Gamer Advent Calendar 2017 - Day six: Motorsport Manager 2 iOS and Android Product: Motorsport Manager 2 | Publisher: | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad | Genre: Simulation, Sports Android, iPhone, iPadSimulation, Sports Tweet Glen Fox by Image gallery >>



But it's not all bad. To help spread some Christmas cheer, Pocket Gamer has decided to run its very own Advent Calendar. Each day, we'll give away one of the best games of the year from December 1st right up to Christmas day itself.



We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll publish the complete list of our best games of 2017 after Christmas. That's right in time for the January sales anyway, so you can grab yourself some of them on the cheap if you don't win.



But enough of all that. Let's take a look at today's offering.



Motorsport Manager 2



is the sequel to mobile's best racing management simulator. Christian West didn't reinvent the wheel though, and instead focused on refining it.







So you'll find snazzier visuals, more depth, and increased sponsorship options. The latter might not be particularly exciting, but it's still a thing.



At review, we gave it a Gold Award and described it as: "A chunky and intriguing simulation that offers something for everyone".



Pop it in my stocking, would you?



Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army



And that's it. We'll be back each day with a brand new game right up until Christmas day. So keep checking back at 5PM GMT.



What's the App Army?



The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.



We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.



