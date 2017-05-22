  • arrow
Mordheim: Warband Skirmish is a violent turn-based based battler coming to iOS and Android this week

Another Games Workshop game!

For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Mordheim: Warband Skirmish is the latest Games Workshop mobile game, and it's set to land on iOS and Android this Thursday, May 25th.

The game is set in the wizards and warriors era of Warhammer, and sees you leading a band of mercenaries who are fighting their way through the titular city of Mordheim. You're collecting wyrdstone, which is remnants of the comet that destroyed the town.

You'll have three factions to choose from to begin with - Reiklanders, Middenheimers, and Marienburgers – and each of them will have their own strengths and weaknesses. DLC factions will come later, including the Sisters of Sigma, the Witch Hunters, and the Skaven.

Take a turn

The fights are turn-based, and there are plenty of options when it comes to how you want to play. Sneak in the shadows, blast from range, or get up close and personal with big choppy chop swords.

There's online multiplayer as well. Because, quite frankly, who doesn't love slicing their friends to pieces with magic and weapons? No one I know.

The game will be free on Android, but that'll get you just one of the starter factions. On iOS it'll set you back £3.99 / $3.99 with all of the factions playable from the get-go.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 22 May 2017
Running!