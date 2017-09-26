  • arrow
[Update] Modern Combat Versus arrives on iOS and Android this Thursday, September 28th

About time

Updated September 26th, 3:09 PM - Only a few days after we caught wind that the game would be dropping super soon, it turns out they meant THIS week. 

Yesterday the game's official Twitter channel tweeted out, "Modern Combat Versus launches worldwide on September 28th! Get ready to experience a new era of FPS on iOS, Android, and Windows 10."

Ready your internet and prepare your gear, ladies and gents. If you haven't done so already, pre-registering for the game will give you and the community some sweet in-game items to start you off, so that might be a smart move. 




Before you get your hopes up, no we haven't got a specific date for Modern Combat Versus' release just yet, but at least there's a little more information to check out.

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Modern Combat Versus was originally teased last year, would you believe it, and soft launched in April this year. It's an online-only arena first-person shooter which makes use of PBR (physically-based rendering), IBL (image-based lighting) and HDR (high dynamic range) technologies to bring true-to-life visuals to the game. 

On launch, you'll have access to five multiplayer maps and tons of characters. These have apparently gone through a rigorous creation process, identical to the one used on AAA console games, so this thing should look pretty stunning come release day.

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, Senior Vice President Production at Gameloft said, "More than 80 people, including creative talent that has worked on Mass Effect and console games for Ubisoft and WB Games, worked together for two years on Modern Combat Versus. With our biggest production to date, we are demonstrating that Gameloft is at the cutting edge of mobile technology and is able to offer players visual experiences that are identical to those available on console games, all while delivering accessible controls that are sure to win over a new larger audience."

Let's just hope that Modern Combat Versus can live up to its promises when it launches on iOS, Android, and Windows Store 'really soon'.
 
Emily Sowden 26 September 2017
