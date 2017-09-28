Modern Combat Versus tips and cheats - A list of every agent, alt action, and ability

You'll be defending points and shooting down foes, but which agent should you settle in with and upgrade?
Modern Combat Versus offers a variety of agents with their own health, weaponry and skills - just take a look below for all of the details you need!
Or, if it's straightforward tips and tricks you're after, check out our other top guide here.
|Lock
|Role: Attacker
|Health: 5000
|Damage: 180
|Ability: Augmented Reality
|Weapon: TYGR-92 Rifle
|Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
|Attachment: Red Dot
|Mi-Nu
|Role: Assassin
|Health: 3000
|Damage: 240
|Ability: Speed Link
|Weapon: KA-NIP 22
|Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
|Attachment: None
|Kan
|Role: Defender
|Health: 6000
|Damage: 205
|Ability: Defensive Dome
|Weapon: Shark Attack
|Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
|Attachment: Grip
|Tower
|Role: Defender
|Health: 6000
|Damage: 1500
|Ability: Pulse Shield
|Weapon: Kuru Shotgun
|Alt. Action: Bash
|Attachment: Grip
|Sw1ft
|Role: Assassin
|Health: 3000
|Damage: 750
|Ability: Zone Warp
|Weapon: Kuru Pro Shotgun
|Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
|Attachment: Laser
|Creeper
|Role: Assassin
|Health: 3500
|Damage: 240
|Ability: Vortex Rattle
|Weapon: Kuru Dark
|Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
|Attachment: Silencer
|Ghost
|Role: Assassin
|Health: 3000
|Damage: 2900
|Ability: Neural Cloak
|Weapon: Kuru 9 Shotgun
|Alt. Action: Stab
|Attachment: None
|Kult
|Role: Specialist
|Health: 3750
|Damage: 250
|Ability: Venom Gadget
|Weapon: Venom-o-matic
|Alt. Action: Target Snap
|Attachment: None
|M0nark
|Role: Assassin
|Health: 3000
|Damage: 3750
|Ability: Pistol Swap
|Weapon: Von 7 Sniper
|Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
|Attachment: None
|Blaze
|Role: Attacker
|Health: 3750
|Damage: 445
|Ability: Mutant Grenade
|Weapon: Flame-o-matic
|Alt. Action: Target Snap
|Attachment: None
|Ronen
|Role: Defender
|Health: 6500
|Damage: 650
|Ability: Deflect Armor
|Weapon: Katana
|Alt. Action: Dash
|Attachment: None