ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Modern Combat Versus tips and cheats - A list of every agent, alt action, and ability



You'll be defending points and shooting down foes, but which agent should you settle in with and upgrade?



Modern Combat Versus offers a variety of agents with their own health, weaponry and skills - just take a look below for all of the details you need!



Or, if it's straightforward tips and tricks you're after, check out our other top guide

Lock Role: Attacker Health: 5000 Damage: 180 Ability: Augmented Reality Weapon: TYGR-92 Rifle Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights Attachment: Red Dot Mi-Nu Role: Assassin Health: 3000 Damage: 240 Ability: Speed Link Weapon: KA-NIP 22 Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights Attachment: None Kan Role: Defender Health: 6000 Damage: 205 Ability: Defensive Dome Weapon: Shark Attack Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights Attachment: Grip Tower Role: Defender Health: 6000 Damage: 1500 Ability: Pulse Shield Weapon: Kuru Shotgun Alt. Action: Bash Attachment: Grip Sw1ft Role: Assassin Health: 3000 Damage: 750 Ability: Zone Warp Weapon: Kuru Pro Shotgun Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights Attachment: Laser Creeper Role: Assassin Health: 3500 Damage: 240 Ability: Vortex Rattle Weapon: Kuru Dark Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights Attachment: Silencer Ghost Role: Assassin Health: 3000 Damage: 2900 Ability: Neural Cloak Weapon: Kuru 9 Shotgun Alt. Action: Stab Attachment: None Kult Role: Specialist Health: 3750 Damage: 250 Ability: Venom Gadget Weapon: Venom-o-matic Alt. Action: Target Snap Attachment: None M0nark Role: Assassin Health: 3000 Damage: 3750 Ability: Pistol Swap Weapon: Von 7 Sniper Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights Attachment: None Blaze Role: Attacker Health: 3750 Damage: 445 Ability: Mutant Grenade Weapon: Flame-o-matic Alt. Action: Target Snap Attachment: None Ronen Role: Defender Health: 6500 Damage: 650 Ability: Deflect Armor Weapon: Katana Alt. Action: Dash Attachment: None