 ANDROID WALKTHROUGH

Modern Combat Versus tips and cheats - A list of every agent, alt action, and ability

Modern Combat, old school tactics
Product: Modern Combat Versus | Developer: Gameloft | Publisher: Gameloft | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad
 
Modern Combat Versus Android, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
If you're a first-person shooter fan who just can't get enough bullets out, then maybe it's time to take a look at Modern Combat Versus, a multiplayer shooter you can play on the go.

You'll be defending points and shooting down foes, but which agent should you settle in with and upgrade?

Modern Combat Versus offers a variety of agents with their own health, weaponry and skills - just take a look below for all of the details you need!

Or, if it's straightforward tips and tricks you're after, check out our other top guide here.
 
Lock
Role: Attacker
Health: 5000
Damage: 180
Ability: Augmented Reality
Weapon: TYGR-92 Rifle
Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
Attachment: Red Dot
Mi-Nu
Role: Assassin
Health: 3000
Damage: 240
Ability: Speed Link
Weapon: KA-NIP 22
Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
Attachment: None
Kan
Role: Defender
Health: 6000
Damage: 205
Ability: Defensive Dome
Weapon: Shark Attack
Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
Attachment: Grip
Tower
Role: Defender
Health: 6000
Damage: 1500
Ability: Pulse Shield
Weapon: Kuru Shotgun
Alt. Action: Bash
Attachment: Grip
Sw1ft
Role: Assassin
Health: 3000
Damage: 750
Ability: Zone Warp
Weapon: Kuru Pro Shotgun
Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
Attachment: Laser
Creeper
Role: Assassin
Health: 3500
Damage: 240
Ability: Vortex Rattle
Weapon: Kuru Dark
Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
Attachment: Silencer
Ghost
Role: Assassin
Health: 3000
Damage: 2900
Ability: Neural Cloak
Weapon: Kuru 9 Shotgun
Alt. Action: Stab
Attachment: None
Kult
Role: Specialist
Health: 3750
Damage: 250
Ability: Venom Gadget
Weapon: Venom-o-matic
Alt. Action: Target Snap
Attachment: None
M0nark
Role: Assassin
Health: 3000
Damage: 3750
Ability: Pistol Swap
Weapon: Von 7 Sniper
Alt. Action: Aim Down Sights
Attachment: None
Blaze
Role: Attacker
Health: 3750
Damage: 445
Ability: Mutant Grenade
Weapon: Flame-o-matic
Alt. Action: Target Snap
Attachment: None
Ronen
Role: Defender
Health: 6500
Damage: 650
Ability: Deflect Armor
Weapon: Katana
Alt. Action: Dash
Attachment: None
 
Reviewer photo
Dave Aubrey 28 September 2017
Have your say!  
