The potion-brewing card game Miracle Merchant arrives on iOS and Android on August 3rd

You've read it all before but in case you're new here, Miracle Merchant is a Solitaire-style card game in which you'll have to match the appropriate cards and create potions for your patient customers.
Miracle Merchant will be out on the @AppStore and @GooglePlay on the 3rd of August 2017 -— Miracle Merchant (@miraclemerchant) July 25, 2017
https://t.co/UbA6DMsdd9- https://t.co/QddlAnlfrz
More excitingly still, we've finally got a trailer showing off short snippets of gameplay. In the 41-second video, we see a scattering of patrons, how the cards join together to make a potion, get an eyeful of that glorious art style, and more. Be sure to check it out.
Miracle Merchant launches on iOS and Android on August 3rd, so we'll let you know when it drops. You can also check out the updated website right here.