  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID PREVIEW

Printable version | Send to a friend

Mini Guns hands-on - Clash Royale meets Fieldrunners

Another PvP battler eyes up Supercell's throne

Summary Preview Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Mini Guns | Developer: Riposte Games & Co. | Publisher: 
For: Android
 
An awful lot of developers want to emulate Clash Royale's phenomenal success, but most aren't content to simply churn out a like-for-like clone.

One way around that is to do something the kids of today might call a 'mash-up'. Wagers of War did it recently by stirring a little Hearthstone into the Clash Royale mix.

Mini Guns looks set to do something similar. I've been playing with a pre-release Android build to see how it's stacking up, and have detected an agreeably familiar flavour from the past.

Lane low

Riposte's upcoming game retains the basic structure of Clash Royale, so it's a PvP game that has you dragging automated unit cards onto a compact battlefield in a bid to destroy your opponent's base. Again, you get a steadily growing number of action points to spend on these units.

There are a couple of twists to the CR formula here. Most notably, there are three lanes rather than the usual two. Essentially, you can take a clean run at the base, which gets a lane of its own.



Another slight twist is the perspective, which is horizontal rather than vertical. And yes, this means you play with your handset tilter on its side.

One final addition I feel is worth mentioning is a occasional appearance of action point package drops. Send out a grunt to pick one of these up, and you'll win yourself a vital edge on your opponent. Suffice to say these drops tend to create tense micro-battles within the field of play, which serves to keep the fights fresh and unpredictable.

Defend those towers

That extra element I mentioned in the intro relates to Fieldrunners. There's definitely something of Subatomic's classic franchise to the dinky red-vs-blue military units you summon into play here.

There are also static defensive units that can be tactically placed to defence a sweeping area, much like in a tower defence game.



You'll also find a familiar sense of physicality to the battlefield, with those aforementioned defensive units snarling up the lanes and causing bulkier tanks to stop and lumber around them.

This also brings aerial units into play, as they can fly over unimpeded - again, much like Fieldrunners.

ATTEN-SHUN!

At this early point, I'm finding this combination of elements to be a natural and appealing one. Mini Guns feels like a more tactical game than most other Clash Royale wannabes I've played.

My main reservations relate to the levelling system, and how it might unbalance the game's PvP core. It will take a lot more play with a final build over a prolonged period to ascertain whether this is a valid concern or not.

I'm also intrigued to see how the forthcoming Missions mode will play out. If it brings a worthwhile single player element to the game, we could have ourselves a genuine contender here.
 
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 25 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!