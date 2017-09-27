  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID FEATURE

The best iOS and Android updates this week - Minecraft, Titanfall: Assault, XCOM Enemy Within, and more

Can't say no to an update
Product: Minecraft - Pocket Edition | Developer: Mojang | Publisher: Mojang | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Board Game | Genre: Adventure, Brain training
 
Oh, hey! I didn't see you come in. It's that time again where we check out what updates have been floating about from the past week or so.

Be it new episodes of favourite games, a few tweaks for player experience, or totally new segments which revitalise older titles. There's a little bit of something for everyone.

I'll scooch over, so let's take a look, shall we?

XCOM: Enemy Within
  • Publisher: 2K
  • Platform: iOS (for this update)
Less than a week after iOS 11 touched down and gamers made their peace with losing a bunch of 2K games, they've only gone and updated XCOM: EW to 64-bit on iOS, that jammy beast. 

Minecraft: Story Mode, Season 2After a small delay, the third episode of this action-packed season finally touched down on mobile. It's time to take on the Sunshine Institute before the Admin leaves you trapped down there forever. 



Grumpy Cat's Worst Game EverMeeeeow, cat-lovers! Grumpy Cat's just got 15 brand new (but still awful) mini games for you to enjoy, and ten terrible stickers for you to unlock. 

Pathfinder AdventuresThis one's quite a substantial update this week, and I don't actually think it's all out yet. So far you can play the 'A Fighter's Tale: Valeros' side quest campaign which you can read about in full right here. On the way, there'll soon be some pretty severe price changes (some in-game items reducing from $29.99 to $4.99) to even up the odds a little and make things slightly more affordable. Again, you can read about that all here

Death Point
  • Publisher: Andiks Ltd.
  • Platform: iOS (for this update)
The biggest change to take away from version 1.4 is that the game now supports MFi controllers which should dial your combat experience up to 11. Other changes include: UZI switches to another weapon once out of ammo, general gameplay improvements, and addition checkpoints added to the level.



Minecraft - Pocket EditionThe HUGE 'Better Together' update has finally arrived on mobile, meaning you can now play across Xbox, Steam, Windows 10 PCs, and virtual reality platforms. Result. Aside from that, you've also got access to bunch more stuff, like parrots, coarse dirt, fireworks, and more.

Titanfall: AssaultRecently, two familiar characters from Titanfall 2 have joined the game as Legendary cards: Jack Cooper and BT-7274. You've also got daily objectives, general bug fixes, and victory cache buffs which need fewer tokens to open.



Mikey ShortsAs we touched on in our 'Deals' article on Monday, Mikey Shorts has not only dropped in price for a limited time, but the three games have also been upgraded to 64-bit. No need to mourn the loss of yet another iOS classic. 

WordBrainJust keeping things short and sweet, this week on WordBrain you'll be able to dive into some new, head-scratching levels. Enjoy!

Goblin's ShopThere're a bunch of little things introduced and tweaked here. Simply put, monsters will now gain EXP when using magic, you add a level limitation of VIP monsters, and more.



Zen PinballMore tables have been added to the game, this time the Universal Classics Pinball brings us three classic tables featuring the blockbuster films Jaws, Back to the Future, and E.T. 

Asphalt XtremeSince I had to miss out on writing an update article last week, it's worth mentioning that Asphalt Xtreme got a pretty hefty update. Not only did the Porsche 911 SC, Porsche Macan, and more arrive in the game, but there are also more Masteries, daily challenges, 3D touch controls, varied missions, and, of course, iOS 11 integration.  



Dashy CrashyTwo major things are happening with this update. One: DC is holding an 'Endless Racing' event where winning 100 races by September 28th will let you keep your swanky new car. Two: it's the start of 'Arcade Season' meaning the next few weeks will see new vehicles, new game modes, and some unspoken surprises so far. I say. 

Minos Strategos
  • Publisher: Brett Lowey
  • Platform: iOS (update not yet arrived on Android)
It's just a quick one this time around as ultimate cards have been fixed and can reroll properly instead of getting stuck, and Plague Minotaur explosions now collect shrines. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 27 September 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS