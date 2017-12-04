  • arrow
 ANDROID FEATURE

The 5 best hints and tips for Mille Bornes for iOS and Android

Get your motor running
Product: Mille Bornes | Publisher: Asmodee Digital | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam, Board Game | Genre: Card/ board game, Multiplayer, Racing
 
Mille Bornes is a game about driving a small, cute car. But it's not all sunshine and light, because the players you're up against are going to be doing their utmost to make sure that they get to the finish line first.

With that in mind, we thought it'd be a good idea to throw out some hints and tips to get you through to your destination with as little hassle as possible. If you've got your own, feel free to share them in the comments at the bottom of the article.

Play it smart

Sometimes it's tempting to throw out all of your distance cards to start off with. In a 4 player game though, that's going to make you a target for a lot of obstacles. Instead, try and play it cool. Stick with the pack until you're getting close to the end of the race, then make a dash for the finish line.

Get rid of duplicates

Sometimes you're going to have to throw away cards if you don't have anything you can play. If that does happen, make sure you're tossing out cards you've got more than one of. You never know what your opponents are going to play, so keeping a decent supply of cards that get you moving again is key.

Watch the spinners

On some levels you're faced with tiles that, when you land on them, can have a number of different effects. Sometimes you'll move forwards, other times you'll move back. It's all controlled by luck, so if you can avoid moving on to them it's usually for the best as they can scupper your plans pretty dramatically.

Check the short cuts

By the same token the shortcut tiles are a great way to get ahead. You'll see them on corners, where they look a lot like ladders in snakes and ladders. Land on one of these and you'll automatically advance to the tile that the shortcut connects to.

Play with four players

The game is more fun when there's more cars on the road. It gives you more targets to take out, and it means that your opponents won't just be throwing everything they have at you.

Once you've learned the basics make sure you add two more characters into the mix and really get to grips with what the game has to offer.

And don't forget to check out our review of Mille Bornes by clicking right here. Click here to grab the game for iOS, and click here to pick it up for Android.
 
Harry Slater 4 December 2017
