Pixely adventure game Milkmaid of the Milky Way points its way to Android

Milkmaid of the Milky Way is clearly inspired by the good old adventure games of yore. From its pixely artstyle to its deliberately old school interface, this is a love letter from a fan.After coming out on iOS and Steam, it's finally out now on Android . We loved it in our review, saying that it was a " short experience and a pleasant adventure " that you shouldn't miss.If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, you can get it now on Android for €2.39