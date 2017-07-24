Ubisoft's strategy RPG Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians has soft launched on iOS in Canada

Might & Magic is back as its next installment, Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians, soft launches on iOS.
Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians is a strategy RPG based in the same fantasy realm as the previous games. Collect elemental creatures, level up mighty warriors, and battle hard in this fast-paced, tactical game.
Choose your House of Magic, between Materia, Chimera, or Anima, customise and level up your hero, collect hundreds of magical beasts and upgrade them to unleash their true power, compete in PvP arena battles to rise up the ranks and earn ultimate bragging rights.
If you're in Canada, Australia, the Philippines, or Singapore check out the soft launch on the App Store now. Android users it's also been running on Google Play for a few months, so be sure to take a look.
If you're not in the aforementioned countries but want to take part in the iOS soft launch, check out our guide on creating a foreign iTunes account to get you started.
Source: Sensor Tower.