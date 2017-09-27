Fight against Sauron's armies in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, out now on iOS and Android

Yes, originally soft launching in the Philippines back in July, Middle-earth: Shadow of War has finally launched worldwide on iOS and Android.Middle-earth: SoW is a real-time strategic RPG which continues along with Talion and Celebrimbor as they battle their way across Middle-earth to bring down Sauron's forces.As simple as that sounds, you'll have to use your head before you lose it in a fight to plan out the right tactics for the type of foe you'll face-off against. Different Orcs require different equipment and attacks, but after besting the brutes you'll have two choices - kill them, or use the Nemesis System to bring them to your side.