Grab some exclusive in-game goodies as Middle-earth: Shadow of War opens up iOS and Android pre-registrations

Continuing Talion's journey through Mordor, Shadow of War is a real-time RPG where you're off fighting across the land and trying to turn Sauron's armies against him. That's without getting yourself killed, of course.
By pre-registering for the game, folks who have iOS devices will receive an exclusive character bundle featuring Ratbag and an Orc starter army. Those who pre-register on Android will receive a version of Shelob in her fair form character. All of this'll be available come launch day.
Like I said before, if you're in the Philippines and fancy giving the game a go, check it out on the App Store here. Shadow of War is also soft launched on Android.
For those who are content to wait, the game'll be out later this autumn.