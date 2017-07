Grab some exclusive in-game goodies as Middle-earth: Shadow of War opens up iOS and Android pre-registrations

Subscribe to AppSpy on



For those who are content to wait, the game'll be out later this autumn.

Only a couple of weeks after the game soft-launched in the Philippines , Middle-earth: Shadow of War has just announced its pre-registration for both iOS and Android.Continuing Talion's journey through Mordor, Shadow of War is a real-time RPG where you're off fighting across the land and trying to turn Sauron's armies against him. That's without getting yourself killed, of course.By pre-registering for the game, folks who have iOS devices will receive an exclusive character bundle featuring Ratbag and an Orc starter army. Those who pre-register on Android will receive a version of Shelob in her fair form character. All of this'll be available come launch day.Like I said before, if you're in the Philippines and fancy giving the game a go, check it out on the App Store here. Shadow of War is also soft launched on Android