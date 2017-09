ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Middle-earth: Shadow of War tips and cheats - Every champion's stats Choose your Champion that'll cut through Sauron Product: Middle-earth: Shadow of War | Publisher: Warner Bros. Games | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad Android, iPhone, iPad Tweet Dave Aubrey by Image gallery >>



To get you started we've noted down a list of all the of the Champions currently in the game - your favourites from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings and Middle-earth are all here, from Talion and Gollum to Celebrimbor and Saruman.



Take control of your forces, beat down some uruks and take down Sauron! Talion Health: 1800 Attack: 170 Ability Power: 80 Armor: 90 Ability Defense: 180 Crit. Rating: 130 Crit. Chance: 40% Crit. Avoidance: 160 Dodge: 80 Accuracy: 30 Armor Pen.: 45 Ability Pen.: 40 Attack Speed: 0.56 Baranor Health: 3200 Attack: 84 Ability Power: 59 Armor: 256 Ability Defense: 320 Crit. Rating: 38 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 320 Dodge: 64 Accuracy: 17 Armor Pen.: 26 Ability Pen.: 30 Attack Speed: 0.56 Lady Marwen Health: 1600 Attack: 143 Ability Power: 179 Armor: 80 Ability Defense: 160 Crit. Rating: 22 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 160 Dodge: 80 Accuracy: 36 Armor Pen.: 36 Ability Pen.: 90 Attack Speed: 0.56 Aragorn Health: 1806 Attack: 148 Ability Power: 74 Armor: 145 Ability Defense: 127 Crit. Rating: 111 Crit. Chance: 40% Crit. Avoidance: 127 Dodge: 145 Accuracy: 30 Armor Pen.: 45 Ability Pen.: 37 Attack Speed: 0.56 Boromir Health: 3600 Attack: 75 Ability Power: 53 Armor: 504 Ability Defense: 252 Crit. Rating: 34 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 252 Dodge: 72 Accuracy: 15 Armor Pen.: 23 Ability Pen.: 27 Attack Speed: 0.56 Castamir Health: 1700 Attack: 134 Ability Power: 168 Armor: 136 Ability Defense: 85 Crit. Rating: 21 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 170 Dodge: 119 Accuracy: 34 Armor Pen.: 34 Ability Pen.: 84 Attack Speed: 0.56 Celebrimbor Health: 1250 Attack: 213 Ability Power: 86 Armor: 63 Ability Defense: 125 Crit. Rating: 192 Crit. Chance: 40% Crit. Avoidance: 125 Dodge: 63 Accuracy: 54 Armor Pen.: 54 Ability Pen.: 43 Attack Speed: 0.56 Eltariel Health: 1478 Attack: 181 Ability Power: 91 Armor: 52 Ability Defense: 237 Crit. Rating: 136 Crit. Chance: 40% Crit. Avoidance: 104 Dodge: 52 Accuracy: 37 Armor Pen.: 55 Ability Pen.: 46 Attack Speed: 0.56 Galadriel Health: 1187 Attack: 93 Ability Power: 349 Armor: 42 Ability Defense: 155 Crit. Rating: 14 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 119 Dodge: 42 Accuracy: 24 Armor Pen.: 24 Ability Pen.: 175 Attack Speed: 0.56 Gimli Health: 2880 Attack: 93 Ability Power: 66 Armor: 404 Ability Defense: 202 Crit. Rating: 42 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 202 Dodge: 58 Accuracy: 19 Armor Pen.: 28 Ability Pen.: 33 Attack Speed: 0.56 Gollum Health: 1174 Attack: 114 Ability Power: 114 Armor: 24 Ability Defense: 83 Crit. Rating: 342 Crit. Chance: 66% Crit. Avoidance: 83 Dodge: 165 Accuracy: 12 Armor Pen.: 46 Ability Pen.: 57 Attack Speed: 0.56 Gorvin Health: 1350 Attack: 200 Ability Power: 80 Armor: 108 Ability Defense: 115 Crit. Rating: 180 Crit. Chance: 40% Crit. Avoidance: 115 Dodge: 68 Accuracy: 20 Armor Pen.: 80 Ability Pen.: 40 Attack Speed: 0.56 Hallas Health: 1370 Attack: 187 Ability Power: 187 Armor: 69 Ability Defense: 137 Crit. Rating: 29 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 137 Dodge: 69 Accuracy: 47 Armor Pen.: 47 Ability Pen.: 94 Attack Speed: 0.56 Hammer of Sauron Health: 3200 Attack: 84 Ability Power: 59 Armor: 160 Ability Defense: 512 Crit. Rating: 38 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 224 Dodge: 64 Accuracy: 17 Armor Pen.: 26 Ability Pen.: 30 Attack Speed: 0.56 Idril Health: 1257 Attack: 106 Ability Power: 106 Armor: 26 Ability Defense: 126 Crit. Rating: 318 Crit. Chance: 66% Crit. Avoidance: 126 Dodge: 101 Accuracy: 11 Armor Pen.: 43 Ability Pen.: 53 Attack Speed: 0.56 Lithariel Health: 1257 Attack: 104 Ability Power: 156 Armor: 26 Ability Defense: 202 Crit. Rating: 245 Crit. Chance: 66% Crit. Avoidance: 88 Dodge: 63 Accuracy: 11 Armor Pen.: 42 Ability Pen.: 78 Attack Speed: 0.56 Ratbag Health: 1650 Attack: 137 Ability Power: 172 Armor: 58 Ability Defense: 116 Crit. Rating: 21 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 264 Dodge: 58 Accuracy: 35 Armor Pen.: 35 Ability Pen.: 86 Attack Speed: 0.56 Saruman Health: 1095 Attack: 90 Ability Power: 338 Armor: 55 Ability Defense: 110 Crit. Rating: 90 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 110 Dodge: 55 Accuracy: 23 Armor Pen.: 23 Ability Pen.: 169 Attack Speed: 0.56 Shelob Health: 1187 Attack: 93 Ability Power: 349 Armor: 42 Ability Defense: 84 Crit. Rating: 14 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 190 Dodge: 42 Accuracy: 24 Armor Pen.: 24 Ability Pen.: 175 Attack Speed: 0.56 Torvin Health: 1341 Attack: 100 Ability Power: 100 Armor: 27 Ability Defense: 135 Crit. Rating: 300 Crit. Chance: 66% Crit. Avoidance: 135 Dodge: 108 Accuracy: 10 Armor Pen.: 40 Ability Pen.: 50 Attack Speed: 0.56 Tower of Sauron Health: 1750 Attack: 130 Ability Power: 163 Armor: 62 Ability Defense: 228 Crit. Rating: 20 Crit. Chance: 20% Crit. Avoidance: 175 Dodge: 62 Accuracy: 33 Armor Pen.: 33 Ability Pen.: 82 Attack Speed: 0.56