The newest Magic: The Gathering- Puzzle Quest update features Hour of Devastation, a new Planeswalker, and more

MTG combines the traditional card game with match-three RPG, and in it you've got to collect cards, build your deck, recruit Planeswalkers, and gather mana to aid you in intense, PvP battles and events.
Version 2.2.0 brings us a number of things, namely:
- 140+ new Hour of Devastation cards, including ten Masterpiece cards.
- A new Planeswalker, Elspeth: Sun's Champion. Her abilities include, Summer Sun-Soldier, Bathe in the Sun, and Solar Power.
- Three new events:
- The Return of the God-Pharaoh (July 26th).
- Hour of Revelation (July 28th).
- In Hour of Devastation (coming soon).
- New card abilities, including: Aftermath, Eternalize, and Afflict.
Grab the game if you haven't already free to play on the App Store or Google Play.