MU Origin’s latest update is filled to the brim with new features

Adventurers at rebirth level 6 and higher can now test their swords in the Battlefield of Emperor, a thrilling 20vs20 fight between the Alliance and the Order. Defeat your opponent’s Mineral Base to earn Bound Zen, experience points, and Emperor points. The rewards are great if you’re brave enough to try your hand in this new competition.



Those who succeed in the Battlefield of Emperor can use their hard-earned Emperor points to purchase the all new Tarot Cards, a feature that opens up once you complete the Master of the Forest quest. These equippable cards give you even more options for customizing and kitting out your character.







Upgrade your character further with the Companion Arena, a new 2vs2 battle between pairs of Companions that grant you the chance to get an exclusive costume, just for the best companion. If you’re not feeling especially competitive, you can now send Blessings to other Companions using different types of Flowers to achieve unique effects.



Accessories have also been added, giving your character a fashionable flair while adding new buffs. You can now buy accessories in shops, or activate them by fulfilling special requirements. If you’re going for pure aesthetics, you can dress your character for the holidays with the Santa Costume, or adopt your own seasonal pet as “Snow” makes its MU Origin debut.



Explore all of this and much more in MU Origin's latest update. You can find the game on



The latest MU Origin trailer has been released today, what the newest update includes is now available on the official WEBZEN YouTube channel: MU Origin is getting a huge new update this month, just in time for the holidays. Expect new battlefields and arenas, companion features, and other fun goodies including some special holiday treats. For those of you who've already hit the level cap, that's been raised to level 12 rebirth Lv. 100, so time to start climbing that experience ladder again. MU Origins' December update serves up fresh new adventure for new and experienced players alike.

