  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID FEATURE

Lord of The Rings: The Card Game is coming to Steam, and we want these LCGs on mobile

One card to rule them all
Product: Lord of the Rings: The Card Game | Publisher: Asmodee Digital | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam, Board Game
 
Asmodee has announced that it's bringing The Lord of the Ring: The Card Game to Steam.

Hopefully that means we might see the game coming out on mobile at some point. We don't have any details yet, but we will keep you posted.

Still, the partnership with Fantasy Flight Games got us thinking. Namely it got us thinking about what other Fantasy Flight living card gams we'd like to see coming to digital in the not-too-distant future.

If you don't know what an LCG is, it's sort of like a collectible card game, but there's less randomness. You buy a starter set, and you can play the game with that.

Expansion packs add more cards to the game, but you always know what you're going to get, unlike in a booster pack for a CCG.

A Game of Thrones: The Card Game

Subscribe to AppSpy on


This one lets you take control of one of eight different factions from Westeros. It supports two to six players as you battle it out for control of the Iron Throne.

While there have been some okay-ish Game of Thrones games, none have them have really captured the wheeling, dealing, and grim violence of George RR Martin's series.

This card game manages to do that in spades though. There's a huge amount of strategy here, as you try and position your house to rule. And try and make sure the white walkers don't murder you and everyone you love.

Star Wars: The Card Game

Subscribe to AppSpy on


There's always space (get it) for more Star Wars games in my life. This one sees two players facing each other. 

One as the light side of the force, and one as the dark side. It's full of iconic characters from Star Wars canon too.

You need to launch assaults against your opponent, as well as conducting battles with a more personal touch. And you get to play as Han Solo, which most of us have wanted to do at some point in our lives.

Warhammer 40,000: Conquest

Subscribe to AppSpy on


Pick an army from the roster of Games Workshop's grim dark future, and head out against an opponent to try and take control of the Traxis sector.

You've got a warlord at the head of your forces, but if they die, it's game over.

So you need to balance your bloodthirsty desire to take over planets, with your slightly less bloodthirsty desire to not lose the game. Space Marines, Orks, Tau, and more all feature in this two player space fight to the death.

Like card games? Check out our list of the best ones you can get right now on mobile then.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 12 December 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS