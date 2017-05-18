Platform Puzzler Lode Runner gets a fresh new coat of paint in Lode Runner 1 published by Nexon, out now

Lode Runner was a classic puzzler back in the arcades. It looked like a 2D platformer with ladders, ennemies to avoid and things to collect but it was more about how to get there and using your ability to dig to avoid every potential danger.
We've had multiple version on mobile, including even one on iPod, but this new version by Nexon, called Lode Runner 1, is the most modern thus far. It features a brand new art style, 300 new levels, a level editor and some competitive features that should take you a while to complete.
The game's available now for free on Android and iOS now.