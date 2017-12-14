  • arrow
 ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE

Lineage 2: Revolution just got even bigger with its end of year update

Get ready for the long awaited Fortress Siege

Product: Lineage2 Revolution | Publisher: Netmarble Games
For: Android
 
If you still haven’t quite gotten your fill of sieges to undertake, monsters to battle, and gear to upgrade, Netmarble is giving Lineage 2: Revolution players even more exciting reasons to spend time in its fully 3D world thanks to a colossal new update. Opening up three new servers, gameplay improvements and more, the revolution is just getting started.

Highly anticipated since launch, Fortress Sieges will now be available for the first time, letting every adventurer experience real-time PvP battles between clans. Taking place every Friday from now onwards from 20:30 – 21:00 PST, all will win their fair share of Adena, EXP, and Proof of Blood regardless of outcome, but only the winning side can look forward to helpful in-game buffs.



If 50v50 clan wars seem a little too much at your current level, Lineage 2: Revolution’s newly added Open Sieges have got you covered. Two sides of 30 can take part providing they are at least level 11 or above, with all being of equal combat power. Open Sieges are a game of skill and skill alone, and will take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Keeping Lineage 2: Revolution players further on their toes is the addition of a new Fortress Conquer Shop full of goodies and items that will aid you in your quest, as well as three new servers which will help ease online traffic.

Take part in the revolution with Lineage 2 and its end of year update is available on iOS and Android now.

 
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Pocket Gamer staff  14 December 2017
