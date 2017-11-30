  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID INTERVIEW

Printable version | Send to a friend PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE

We spoke to Netmarble to learn more about the making of their MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution

Discover the lineage behind Lineage

Product: Lineage2 Revolution | Publisher: Netmarble Games
For: Android
 
There aren’t too many mobile MMOs that can competently offer players a console-quality experience on the go, but released just last week for iOS and Android, Lineage 2: Revolution is looking to change that. Having already exploded in South Korean shores late last year, the revolution has headed West with competitive battles, in-depth real-time gameplay, and epic raids.

To discover more about what MMORPG newcomers and veterans can look forward to in Lineage 2: Revolution’s timely release, we took the time to catch up with the folks behind the game. Talking all things guilds, gear, and quest-related, here’s what Netmarble had to say.



After so many years of the franchise being exclusively for PC, what gave you the confidence that Lineage 2: Revolution would succeed as a mobile/iOS game?

"There are a lot of MMORPG games, but what gave us confidence as far as Lineage 2 doing well on mobile, was that Lineage 2 has the [Clans] feature. It is similar to the “Guild” feature found in many other games, but for Lineage 2: Revolution, Clans are the foundation of gameplay for its players and plays a crucial part in the thrill of the game. Through Clans, groups of different people come together to form a community, and in this community this virtual world exists. Therein lies its beauty.

We believe that it has found success in the mobile sphere because the basis of Lineage 2’s social community is around Clans. Mobile phones can be accessed anytime, anywhere which is why we believe it is important to create a game based around community, and this is the reason why the fun of this game becomes compounded."



What is the most difficult part about developing this game for mobile? Have you changed a lot of things from the PC version?

"One thing we had to worry about when we ported this game to mobile was figuring out how to bring out the emotion of the PC game and still keep it mobile friendly. We had to keep the controls and the UI simple enough so that it would be easily accessible on a mobile device. We focused on making this game intuitive and simple, for instance by changing the original movement by mouse to using a virtual direction pad, by removing complicated UI, and by highlighting important things in red.

Other than that, we also made it a point to bring PC quality graphics and gameplay to a mobile device as we felt that this was critical to the success of a mobile MMORPG."



What aspects of the game do you feel will excite hardcore MMO fans the most, and do you think the game will appeal beyond this core fanbase to casual gamers as well?

"One of the biggest strong points of Lineage 2: Revolution is that it provides some of the most amazing graphics on a mobile device.

We believe that even casual players may find this appealing. Casual players who may have been lured in because of the graphics will find that the various quests and UI/UX layouts will also make it intuitive for them to quickly adjust to the game. Overall, the game was developed so that anybody who has some experience playing an RPG on PC or console will be able to easily adjust to playing this game.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten about the hardcore MMO users. For them, there is plenty of content, such as Fortress Sieges or Castle Sieges between clans to see which clan is among the best in each server. Other than that, players will be able to create unique characters by collecting various equipment, upgrading their stats, and learning multiple varying skills. They will be able to enter special dungeons and fight in PvP battles. Hardcore MMO fans will find plenty of things to do."

How does IAP work within Lineage 2? For example, what content/items are useable via IAP?

"Overall, the game is free, and can be played with currency found in-game (Red Diamonds). No areas, characters, or equipment is locked. Currency collected through gameplay (Red Diamonds) can be used to purchase character equipment, Soul Crystals, and other various items.

What IAP provides, is the ability to acquire currency more quickly, and allows players to purchase specific items from the Trading Post. Players can easily play without having to pay, but can pay to get more currency faster.

Currency will more often be spent to purchase equipment or to upgrade your characters."
 
PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  30 November 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!