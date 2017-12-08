ANDROID FEATURE PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE Naughty or nice? Netmarble have your Xmas covered with these digital stocking fillers for iOS and Android Dealing out justice in the holiday season Product: Lineage2 Revolution | Publisher: Netmarble Games | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad Android, iPhone, iPad Tweet Pocket Gamer staff by



From golf games that require good fore-sight to dungeon-crawling loot 'em ups, any of these Netmarble games will see you through the holiday period successfully.

Lineage 2: Revolution

The latest from Netmarble is a robust fantasy epic that allows iOS and Android users to get their online MMO fix - Lineage 2: Revolution. Featuring power-pushing graphics to help better immerse players in its rather luscious world, the game sees you kill monsters and grind gear, all while duking it out with up to 99 others in ambitious 50v50 clan battles.



Simply create a customised hero of your choosing, join a clan, and it won't be long before you fall into the loop of levelling up, engaging in enormous battles, and questing. Having already stormed the mobile game charts in South Korea, Lineage 2: Revolution's Western release is sure to prove just as addicting.





Marvel: Future Fight

Enrapturing players using the behemoth that is the Marvel license, Future Fight is a fully-featured action RPG that sets you on a series of missions, letting you play as your favourite superheroes from the movies and comics. You'll gradually work your way from dungeon to dungeon, connecting fists with faces in order to gain the best loot and rank up.



Already Marvel: Future Fight has launched several movie tie-in costume packs to coincide with the cinema releases. And with Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon, Marvel: Future Fight could be defined as the Christmas gift set to keep on giving. Spiderman, Iron Man, Black Window, and more, Earth's mightiest heroes are all here to take a hold of.





Nice Shot Golf

Originally released back in 2016, why not spend the holiday period taking a few strokes off your game in Netmarble's colourful Nice Shot Golf? - a fully 3D golf game available on both iOS and Android. Your journey from ragtag rookie to golfing god begins with you creating your customised character, before letting you compete against others internationally in a bid to be the best.



Intuitive one-touch controls makes learning how to nail the perfect shot par for the course in Nice Shot Golf. Rest assured, you'll be swinging your troubles away in no time across various exotic locations, looking good while doing it thanks to 200 different costumes sets. So, if you've got the desire to fulfil your driving ambition, ensure you do so in Nice Shot Golf.





Star Wars: Force Arena

The force is strong with this real-time strategy take on everyone's favourite galaxy far, far away. Having launched back in January of this year for both iOS and Android, Star Wars: Force Arena sees you compete online against others as part of the in-universe galactic civil war. Over 65 familiar Star Wars characters were available at release, with more being added every day. Kylo Ren and Rey recently made their debut.



Fight for justice by taking control of your favourite Jedi heroes or aid the evil empire by getting to grips with the Sith and Republic. Star Wars: Force Arena covers all eras featured across TV, movies, and comics, being an ideal tide-over until The Last Jedi releases this December.





Well the Winter frost is finally rolling in and the snow is starting to settle, but what good’s a warm fire to huddle around without a good game to snuggle up with too? Thankfully, publisher Netmarble specialise in releasing games that keep iOS and Android users gripped. Experiences perfectly primed to tide you over during Christmas dinner and beyond.From golf games that require good fore-sight to dungeon-crawling loot 'em ups, any of these Netmarble games will see you through the holiday period successfully.The latest from Netmarble is a robust fantasy epic that allows iOS and Android users to get their online MMO fix - Lineage 2: Revolution. Featuring power-pushing graphics to help better immerse players in its rather luscious world, the game sees you kill monsters and grind gear, all while duking it out with up to 99 others in ambitious 50v50 clan battles.Simply create a customised hero of your choosing, join a clan, and it won't be long before you fall into the loop of levelling up, engaging in enormous battles, and questing. Having already stormed the mobile game charts in South Korea, Lineage 2: Revolution's Western release is sure to prove just as addicting.Enrapturing players using the behemoth that is the Marvel license, Future Fight is a fully-featured action RPG that sets you on a series of missions, letting you play as your favourite superheroes from the movies and comics. You'll gradually work your way from dungeon to dungeon, connecting fists with faces in order to gain the best loot and rank up.Already Marvel: Future Fight has launched several movie tie-in costume packs to coincide with the cinema releases. And with Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon, Marvel: Future Fight could be defined as the Christmas gift set to keep on giving. Spiderman, Iron Man, Black Window, and more, Earth's mightiest heroes are all here to take a hold of.Originally released back in 2016, why not spend the holiday period taking a few strokes off your game in Netmarble's colourful Nice Shot Golf? - a fully 3D golf game available on both iOS and Android. Your journey from ragtag rookie to golfing god begins with you creating your customised character, before letting you compete against others internationally in a bid to be the best.Intuitive one-touch controls makes learning how to nail the perfect shot par for the course in Nice Shot Golf. Rest assured, you'll be swinging your troubles away in no time across various exotic locations, looking good while doing it thanks to 200 different costumes sets. So, if you've got the desire to fulfil your driving ambition, ensure you do so in Nice Shot Golf.The force is strong with this real-time strategy take on everyone's favourite galaxy far, far away. Having launched back in January of this year for both iOS and Android, Star Wars: Force Arena sees you compete online against others as part of the in-universe galactic civil war. Over 65 familiar Star Wars characters were available at release, with more being added every day. Kylo Ren and Rey recently made their debut.Fight for justice by taking control of your favourite Jedi heroes or aid the evil empire by getting to grips with the Sith and Republic. Star Wars: Force Arena covers all eras featured across TV, movies, and comics, being an ideal tide-over until The Last Jedi releases this December. What's this? Tweet PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE

From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit

If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here Pocket Gamer staff 8 December 2017 Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.