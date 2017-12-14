ANDROID NEWS - NEW RELEASE Printable version | Send to a friend New iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch games out this week - INSIDE, Life is Strange, FEZ, and more More to come, as always Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: Life is Strange | Developer: DONTNOD Entertainment | Genre: Adventure Adventure For: Android Also on: iPhone, iPad Tweet Emily Sowden by



Not only can we get our hands on long-awaited puzzlers, but we've also had several unexpected titles pop up out of nowhere and, oh, it's a good week to be a mobile gamer.



iOS/Android

Box Boss

Publisher: Noodlecake Studios

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Though it was supposed to launch last week, Noodlecake Studios eventually brought us this opportunity to defeat the Box Boss with little more than our fingers and a pocket full of dreams. Collect the cubes and swipe fast enough to survive what's coming.







Climby Hammer

Publisher: Naquatic LLC

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P You've heard of Getting Over It, right? Climby Hammer takes inspiration from it, adds some blockier graphics, and also lets you create your very own mountain to share with others. Neat, eh? Well, unless you don't have the patience for it.







Dream Town Story

Publisher: Kairosoft Ltd.

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Along the line of Kairosoft's games, Dream Town Story gives you the chance to construct cityscapes, build houses, shops, and ultimately create your dream town and watch it grow.







FEZ Pocket Edition

Publisher: Polytron

Platform: iOS

Price: £4.99/$4.99 If you haven't had the pleasure yet, FEZ is an incredibly interesting puzzler which blends 2D characters in with a 3D environment. You have to help Gomez traverse 3D structures, solve puzzles, and discover hidden treasures.







Gorogoa

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: iOS (also coming to Nintendo Switch)

Price: £4.99/$4.99 Gosh, we've been waiting for it for a long while but the stunning puzzle Gorogoa is finally out. Featuring widely imaginative puzzles with excellent story telling and gorgeous hand-drawn visuals, I'd say you need to pick this one up at some point, puzzle-heads.







INSIDE

Publisher: Playdead

Platform: iOS

Price: Free (for the first chapter) INSIDE is a puzzle/platformer developed by the folks who brought LIMBO into the world. This time around you play as a young boy who finds himself drawn to the centre of a dark project. It's emotive, gritty, unnerving, and utterly brilliant.







Jumanji: The Mobile Game

Publisher: NHN Entertainment

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Coming out just in time for the movie, JUMANJI mixes easy-to-learn board game mechanics with a little big of CCG for good measure. Take on other players in real life, unleash exciting new abilities to win the game, upgrade your deck, and raid your opponent's campsites.







Left Behind

Publisher: ZPLAY

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Play as Bobo, a space creature left behind by his own brothers, as he races from one planet to the next to catch up with his friends. Hop over obstacles, pick up stars, and conquer the tricky levels to help your new pal out.







Life is Strange

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: iOS

Price: £2.99 Life is Strange follows the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price as they investigate the disappearance of Chloe's friend, Rachel. As if things aren't twisted enough in this game of cat and mouse, Max discovers she can rewind time and change the past. Though, she quickly learns sometimes changing the past can have devastating effects on the future.







Like a Boss!

Publisher: Versus Evil

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Running on two years in development, this MMORPG flips things around and puts you in the shoes of a big, bad guy boss and pits you against up to 40 would-be heroes. Defend your stuff, kill some heroes, and reap the rewards of their demise.







Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: £7.99/$7.99 Abe was a first-class Floor Waxer before he overheard his boss chatting about his plans to turn the Mudokons into Tasty Treats. Now, he's the hero the world needs as he races to save his own butt and the butts of his fellow Mudokons from certain death.







Nintendo Switch

The End is Nigh

Publisher: Nicalis

Platform: Switch

Price: £13.49/$14.99 This adventure platformer isn't for the weak as you'll take the reins of Ash, a blobby - er - thing just trying to deal with the end of the world, and help him traverse a crumbling wasteland. After all, who doesn't want to build themselves a friend for the end of things?







Mutant Mudds Collection

Publisher: Atooi

Platform: Switch

Price: £10.99/$9.99 Grab yourself this three-piece collection and enjoy Mutant Mudds Deluxe, Mutant Mudds Super Challenge, and the all-new Mudd Blocks puzzler.







Yooka-Laylee

Publisher: Team17 Digital

Platform: Switch

Price: £34.99/$39.99 Explore a huge and colourful world as the dream-team Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) as they fight through hordes of somewhat adorable enemies to take down corporate creep, Capital B.





