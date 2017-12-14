New iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch games out this week - INSIDE, Life is Strange, FEZ, and more

For what started out as a pretty poor week in terms of mobile games, how the tides have turned in the offering we have now on this very fine Thursday.
Not only can we get our hands on long-awaited puzzlers, but we've also had several unexpected titles pop up out of nowhere and, oh, it's a good week to be a mobile gamer.
iOS/AndroidBox Boss
- Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: F2P
Though it was supposed to launch last week, Noodlecake Studios eventually brought us this opportunity to defeat the Box Boss with little more than our fingers and a pocket full of dreams. Collect the cubes and swipe fast enough to survive what's coming. Climby Hammer
- Publisher: Naquatic LLC
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: F2P
You've heard of Getting Over It
, right? Climby Hammer
takes inspiration from it, adds some blockier graphics, and also lets you create your very own mountain to share with others. Neat, eh? Well, unless you don't have the patience for it. Dream Town Story
- Publisher: Kairosoft Ltd.
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: F2P
Along the line of Kairosoft's games, Dream Town Story
gives you the chance to construct cityscapes, build houses, shops, and ultimately create your dream town and watch it grow. FEZ Pocket Edition
- Publisher: Polytron
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £4.99/$4.99
If you haven't had the pleasure yet, FEZ
is an incredibly interesting puzzler which blends 2D characters in with a 3D environment. You have to help Gomez traverse 3D structures, solve puzzles, and discover hidden treasures.Gorogoa
- Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
- Platform: iOS (also coming to Nintendo Switch)
- Price: £4.99/$4.99
Gosh, we've been waiting for it for a long while but the stunning puzzle Gorogoa
is finally out. Featuring widely imaginative puzzles with excellent story telling and gorgeous hand-drawn visuals, I'd say you need to pick this one up at some point, puzzle-heads. INSIDE
- Publisher: Playdead
- Platform: iOS
- Price: Free (for the first chapter)
INSIDE is a puzzle/platformer developed by the folks who brought LIMBO into the world. This time around you play as a young boy who finds himself drawn to the centre of a dark project. It's emotive, gritty, unnerving, and utterly brilliant.Jumanji: The Mobile Game
- Publisher: NHN Entertainment
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: F2P
Coming out just in time for the movie, JUMANJI
mixes easy-to-learn board game mechanics with a little big of CCG for good measure. Take on other players in real life, unleash exciting new abilities to win the game, upgrade your deck, and raid your opponent's campsites.Left Behind
Play as Bobo, a space creature left behind by his own brothers, as he races from one planet to the next to catch up with his friends. Hop over obstacles, pick up stars, and conquer the tricky levels to help your new pal out.Life is Strange
Life is Strange
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £2.99
follows the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price as they investigate the disappearance of Chloe's friend, Rachel. As if things aren't twisted enough in this game of cat and mouse, Max discovers she can rewind time and change the past. Though, she quickly learns sometimes changing the past can have devastating effects on the future. Like a Boss!
- Publisher: Versus Evil
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: F2P
Running on two years in development, this MMORPG flips things around and puts you in the shoes of a big, bad guy boss and pits you against up to 40 would-be heroes. Defend your stuff, kill some heroes, and reap the rewards of their demise. Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: £7.99/$7.99
Abe was a first-class Floor Waxer before he overheard his boss chatting about his plans to turn the Mudokons into Tasty Treats. Now, he's the hero the world needs as he races to save his own butt and the butts of his fellow Mudokons from certain death.
Nintendo SwitchThe End is Nigh
- Publisher: Nicalis
- Platform: Switch
- Price: £13.49/$14.99
This adventure platformer isn't for the weak as you'll take the reins of Ash, a blobby - er - thing just trying to deal with the end of the world, and help him traverse a crumbling wasteland. After all, who doesn't want to build themselves a friend for the end of things?Mutant Mudds Collection
- Publisher: Atooi
- Platform: Switch
- Price: £10.99/$9.99
Grab yourself this three-piece collection and enjoy Mutant Mudds Deluxe
, Mutant Mudds Super Challenge
, and the all-new Mudd Blocks
puzzler.Yooka-Laylee
- Publisher: Team17 Digital
- Platform: Switch
- Price: £34.99/$39.99
Explore a huge and colourful world as the dream-team Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) as they fight through hordes of somewhat adorable enemies to take down corporate creep, Capital B.