 ANDROID FEATURE

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 6 Star Wars games to help you feel the Force

Take a Luke at these
Product: Lego Star Wars VII | Publisher: Traveller's Tales | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad | Genre: Action, Adventure
 
There has been an awakening. Have you felt it? Yes, it's the crazy hype wave surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits cinemas this week.

Even if you don't like Star Wars (weirdo), there's no getting away from the massive cultural impact it's had over the past 40 years. The new film is going to be all anyone talks about until, oh, Christmas Eve at least.

Now would be a good time to revisit a favoured subject: the best Star Wars games available to play right now on your iOS or Android device.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
By Aspyr - buy on iOS / buy on Android



Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic goes back to a time before Yoda's was a twinkle in his mother's eye, some 4,000 years before the events of the first film.

Using that compelling setting Bioware has created one of the finest RPGs ever - an epic galaxy-spanning adventure filled with lightsaber battles, wookies, and tough moral choices.

No other mobile game lets you tread your own path to the light or dark side of the force with as much freedom.

Star Wars: Force Arena
By Netmarble Games - download on iOS / download on Android



It sounds crude to describe Star Wars: Force Arena as a mobile MOBA with a Star Wars skin, but that's precisely what it is. It's also what gives the game its considerable appeal.

Pitching rebellion forces against the empire (and vice versa), led by powerful heroes from Star Wars lore, in tight multiplayer battles sounds like a major no-brainer.

Of course Star Wars: Force Arena works. Duh.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
By Traveller's Tales - download on iOS / download on Android



If you want a comprehensive tribute to the wider Star Wars saga, you should probably check out LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. However, we're here in honour of The Last Jedi, so we'll go with the game that ties in with the preceding film in the series.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens is also a more modern, polished game than anything in The Complete Saga, with a bunch of interesting new ideas such as a cover system and a multi-build system that lets you build several different constructs from the same set of LEGO bricks

If you really want to get in the spirit of the new expanded universe, this is a good bet.

Angry Birds Star Wars
By Rovio - download on iOS / download on Android



Two colossal brands collide in Angry Birds Star Wars, but this is no bitter Jedi vs Sith battle. In fact, they get along pretty darned well.

This is an affectionately tongue-in-cheek tribute to all things Star Wars, with various familiar heroes and villains recast as Rovio's birds and pigs.

Angry Birds fans will also be pleased to learn that there's a strong Angry Birds Space influence here, with numerous space-physics mixing things up.

Star Wars Pinball
By Zen Studios - download on iOS / download on Android



Zen Studios has become inextricably linked with digital pinball. No other developer nails those weighty table physics and alluringly gaudy table designs like Zen.

Who else would you trust to create a legitimately awesome Star Wars-themed pinball game, then?

Zen's tables draw from across the entire Star Wars universe, while every player contributes to an overarching battle between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
By EA Capital Games - download on iOS / download on Android



Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is a highly streamlined free-to-play casual RPG with Star Wars characters, and it's actually pretty good fun.

It's a little more tactical than your average brawler, with a highly involved levelling system. Naturally, you'll need to grind quite a bit to et anywhere without paying up.

At its core, though, this is all about taking a team of familiar (if frequently generic) Star Wars characters into auto-battling action.
 
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 11 December 2017
