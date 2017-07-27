Knight Fever battles its way onto Android

Gather around fellow adventurers - Knight Fever launches on Android. This new RPG by indie developer Buff Studios promises classic retro-RPG trappings with some clever lane-based gameplay. It’s sure to tickle any RPG lover’s gaming itch.
Knight Fever offers fast-paced fun for players of all sorts, but there will be some serious strategy involved as well. Build up a party of intrepid adventurers, from magic users to robust brawlers. You’ll recruit them to defend four lanes from the monsters that dwell in this dangerous land.
With the full release comes the Gold Dungeon, too, which upon completion grants players gold to spend at the Peddler and in the General Shops. It’s an excellent way to save up for valuable gear you’ll need on your quest.
New players are also aided by the Hero’s Altar, a free daily resource providing adventurers with complimentary summons, crafting materials, Heroes, and other important resources.
To commemorate the launch of the game, publisher WEBZEN has released a Knight Fever animated short. You can check it out right here.
Knight Fever is free-to-play worldwide on Android right now.