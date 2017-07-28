ANDROID WALKTHROUGH PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE A beginner’s guide to Webzen’s retro RPG Knight Fever O ye warriors of few pixels - read on Product: Knight Fever | Publisher: Webzen | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad | Genre: RPG Android, iPhone, iPadRPG Tweet Pocket Gamer staff by Image gallery >>



But since it’s only recently launched, it seems like a good idea to give you aspiring knights a few tips and tricks to start your journey.



Completing missions



Each stage in Knight Fever challenges you with a mission or two. For example you might have to kill a particular boss, or keep your heroes’ health above a certain percentage. That means sometimes it’s a sensible option to dodge the lesser minions to preserve your vital stats and improve your chances of completing the mission objective. So it isn’t all about kicking butt until there’s no butt left to kick. You’ve got to be strategic if you want that knighthood.







Special skills



Each hero has a unique set of special skills. During play, their skill meter (the yellow bar below their HP) will gradually fill up, and once full you can tap their character icon to unleash a devastating attack.



These skills can be upgraded in exchange for gold coins, and you can unlock more powerful skills as you level up.



Items to add to your arsenal



Along with your standard and special attacks, you can hide a few tricks up your hero’s gauntlet. The gold you collect during battle can be used to buy bombs, recovery scrolls and invincibility from the mission menu. Bombs blow your enemies to smithereens, whilst recovery scrolls get a wounded hero back in action, and invincibility protects a character from harm for a limited time.







Levelling Up and Awakening



As you battle your way around Valhalla, you’ll build up enough experience to level up your party of heroes.



The higher your party level, the higher your individual heroes can level up. You can level them up in the Hero Management menu using special scrolls.



Aside from your hero’s level, their star ranking shows how ‘awakened’ they are. Unfortunately, you can’t just use an alarm clock or a clip round the ear to wake them up further. You’ll need to use the heroic shards you pick up during play.

On top of that, you should remember to upgrade each hero’s strength, speed, vitality and intelligence using Essences of Valor (more about where to find them later).







The Tower of Fame



If you’re searching for a special challenge for epic rewards, make sure to head to the Tower of Fame. Unlocked when your party reaches level 15, this game mode will let you compete against fellow heroes online to climb up and rule over each floor of the tower in an effort to become the tower leader. Maintaining your rank by defeating the challenges of rival heroes will net you rewards daily.



That’s enough wisdom to get your quest off to a good start! You can download Knight Fever for free from Google Play.

