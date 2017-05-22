  • arrow
Karma Incantation 1 is coming to Android this week, heading to iOS "soon"

Karma cream

Product: Karma Incantation 1 | Publisher: AuraLab
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Karma Incatation 1 is a gorgeously bizarre point and click adventure that's set to hit Android later this week. May 24th to be precise. It'll be coming to iOS sometime after, although we're not one hundred percent sure as to when. Soon though.

The game sees you playing a worm called Pip. You were meant to be turning into a reincarnated dragon, but everything went a bit wrong. Cue brain twisting puzzles as you try and rescue the love of your life.

You need to make difficult choices between good and evil, as you might expect from a game with karma in its name. It's all about interacting with weird characters and creatures and triggering chain reactions.

The game will be free on Android, with a one off IAP popping up after you've played through a few of the levels that lets you unlock the rest of the game.

Right now Karma Incantation 1 has a 9/10 rating on Steam, so if the port is handled well we could be in for something special.

We will, of course, let you know when the iOS version of the game lands. Because we're good like that. You're welcome.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 22 May 2017
