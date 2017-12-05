JUMANJI's gotten its own competitive iOS/Android game to celebrate the release of the film

If you didn't catch our Soft Launch article earlier today, JUMANJI has a mobile game on its way to celebrate the upcoming film.
Sadly there aren't any animal-shaped chess pieces or severe consequences for each roll of the dice, but JUMANJI: The Mobile Game is a board game with a bit of CCG elements thrown into the mix.
Take on your opponents in real time, use Skill Cards to your advantage to avoid all sorts of nasty traps set for you, upgrade and customise your deck, and eventually claim total control over the rivers and jungles of Jumanji. You've got four avatars and multiple maps to unlock, dozens of skills to master, and a totally personal play style to mess around with.
JUMANJI: The Mobile Game arrives on iOS and Android on December 14th, a week before the film's cinematic debut on the 20th. Though the game is currently available in Canada and Thailand (see above), you can also pre-register for the game right here to unlock a few goodies in-game come release.