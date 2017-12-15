  • arrow
Zombie survival game Into the Dead 2 gets a standalone seasonal event on December 20th

It's about to get cold in here

Product: Into the Dead 2 | Publisher: PikPok
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
It doesn't feel like it's been a couple of months since Into the Dead 2 arrived on mobile does it? Either way, PikPok's got wintry event in store for us just in time for Christmas called 'Frostbitten'.

Frostbitten is a standalone story which takes place in the midst of a bitter, zombie infested snowstorm. After receiving a distress call from a survivor, you've got to brave the storm, climb Frostbite Peak, and rescue the poor soul... whilst also battling hordes of chilly zombies, duh.

Aside from introducing us to a new story/character, you'll also be able to get your mittens on the GL-03 Krampus - a grenade launcher which'll only be available in this holiday event.

Frostbitten arrives in Into the Dead 2 on December 20th and runs until December 29th on the App Store and Google Play.  
 
Emily Sowden 15 December 2017
