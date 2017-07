It looks like PikPok's zombie survival sequel Into the Dead 2 might be on the way

?? How far will you go? Find out: https://t.co/BRU5bJBume ?? (Hint: make sure you have sound on! ??) pic.twitter.com/DK0x0D5F5y — PikPok (@PikPokGames) July 26, 2017

PikPok's thrown us a ringer this morning as they've teased what appears to be Into the Dead 2 on their Twitter.If you didn't play the original, Into the Dead is a first-person zombie survival game with intense gameplay and harrowing visuals.There's not a lot of information to go on as of yet, but if you're going to tease something this is the way to do it. After nipping over to PikPok's teaser website, you've got the static image of a transceiver alongside a polaroid photo, what looks like a map, and a key.That may not sounds particularly thrilling but 12 buttons of the transceiver can be interacted with and contain snippets of dialogue that really set my zombie intrigue spinning.We'll let you know when more details arise, but feel free to get excited about it. I know I am.Source: Twitter