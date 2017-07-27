It looks like PikPok's zombie survival sequel Into the Dead 2 might be on the way

If you didn't play the original, Into the Dead is a first-person zombie survival game with intense gameplay and harrowing visuals.
?? How far will you go? Find out:— PikPok (@PikPokGames) July 26, 2017
https://t.co/BRU5bJBume?? (Hint: make sure you have sound on! ??) pic.twitter.com/DK0x0D5F5y
There's not a lot of information to go on as of yet, but if you're going to tease something this is the way to do it. After nipping over to PikPok's teaser website, you've got the static image of a transceiver alongside a polaroid photo, what looks like a map, and a key.
That may not sounds particularly thrilling but 12 buttons of the transceiver can be interacted with and contain snippets of dialogue that really set my zombie intrigue spinning.
We'll let you know when more details arise, but feel free to get excited about it. I know I am.
Source: Twitter.