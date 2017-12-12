  • arrow
Android

 ANDROID NEWS - SALE

Grab Framed 2, The Bug Butcher, Vignettes, and more in this month's Humble Mobile Bundle 'Indie Hits'

Yes, this is Vignette's Android debut

Product: Humble Bundle for Android | Publisher: Humble Bundle | Genre: Platform, Puzzle
For: Android
 
It feels like it's been a while since we chatted about the Humble Mobile Bundle and this one's an absolute doozie. 

If you haven't heard of HB, it's a brilliant organisation which lets you pay what you want for some great games and lets you pick a charity to send some of the profit to.

So, if you're a bit keen on indie Android games, you'll want to hop on board with this latest offering from Noodlecake Games and snap up these titles before they're gone. 
Pay $1 to unlock:

Invert - "Invert is a tile flipping puzzle game for fans of brain teasers like Reversi, Go, Sudoku and Rubiks Cubes."

Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EP - "Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries."

Alto's Adventure - "Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins."

Pug Quest - "In Pug's Quest you will control a handsome pug on his adventure to save his friends who have been dog-napped. You must hop around these dangerous rooms, solving puzzles and collecting treats while trying to find them! Can you get the high score in this pug-tastic adventure?"

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Pay $4.52 or more to also get:

Vignettes - "Vignettes is a casual but unique exploration game without text or characters, where objects shapeshift as you spin them around to wander through a kaleidoscope of different moods and settings. An accessible, colorful experience for all to enjoy, filled with playful interactions and hidden secrets."

Shooting Stars - "Shooting Stars is a refreshing colorful and funny take on the classic arcade shoot'em up, bullet hell, shmup, space invader like, whatever you want to call it – but finally, with evil aliens disguised as superstars, cats and rainbow lazers."

Tower Dwellers - "Tower Dwellers is a unit crafting tower defence that features lots of micromanagement and keeps the player engaged in the battle throughout the entire game."

Caterzillar - "Join Bob the caterpillar on a fun and action packed adventure to rescue the princess and defeat the evil insects who have shattered his world! Defy gravity and stick to surfaces."

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Pay $5 or more to also unlock:

FRAMED 2 - "FRAMED 2 is a noir puzzle game where you re-arrange panels of an animated comic book to change the outcome of the story."

The Bug Butcher - "The Bug Butcher is an intense action shooter, wrapped in stylistic 2D art, and smeared with juvenile humor where timing and fierce reflexes are paramount in protecting your fragile squishy body!"

Snowball - "Snowball is a homegrown, hand-cranked winter pinball adventure from Pixeljam, the creators of Dino Run.

Send your behemoth snow spheres through an epic kid-constructed bobsled maze of snowbanks, homemade wooden paddles, Tesla coils, igloos, railcars, and more."

Subscribe to AppSpy on
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 12 December 2017
